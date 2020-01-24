Antonio Brown appears in court while wearing an anti-suicide keel [Photo]

advertisement

Late on Thursday evening news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had an arrest warrant for his arrest, had reported to authorities.

According to reports, Brown appeared in court on Friday with an anti-suicide keel.

Brown’s band was set at $ 100,000 for the burglary and battery charge brought against him.

Brown was ordered by the judge to wear a GPS monitor, turn in his passport and undergo an evaluation of mental health.

Antonio clearly has to do with some demons and we pray that he will get the help he needs.

