Antoni Porowski raves about his “strong” masses of women

Admire great women! Queer eye star Antoni Porowski He only had the highest praise for three special ladies whom he values: his stepmother, Gwen Stefani and Lana Del Rey,

In anticipation of International Women’s Day on March 8, Porowski only spoke to Us Weekly about what his stepmother Sylvia meant to him.

“I think I’ve known her for about eight years. But I feel like I’ve known her all my life,” said the 35-year-old Canadian star on Tuesday, January 22, while talking about Country Crocks vegetable butter spoke. “She is someone who has always been kind and not judgmental. It reminds me of Tan [France]. When Tan and Sylvia met, they got on very well. This is because the two are very similar. “

Antoni Porowski visits AMI Studios in New York City.

Porowski saw Sylvia as “someone who is always positive, no matter what the situation, no matter how stressful she is, she always comes in with her head up.” He added that his stepmother “has a really good perspective on life” and is someone he can “really look up to”.

At the beginning of the interview, Porowski showed some love to his favorite musician Stefani [50] and Rey [34]. “One of my first crushes was Gwen Stefani when she was back at No Doubt,” he said of The Voice. “She had the music video for the song” Cool “.”

The Netflix star saw Stefan’s music video as something he thought about “all the time”. He added: “I love Gwen Stefani, I love Lana Del Rey. I love strong musicians. “

Gwen Stefani arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 on November 10, 2019 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. NINA PROMMER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Porowski is currently working with Country Crock’s Plant Butter, a herbal product that contains oils from avocados, olives and almonds. The food expert, who specializes in plant-based nutrition, set about changing his eating habits slightly, which could be as easy as choosing a better butter.

“It’s a small step,” he said of using the product, which has become his first choice for preparing dairy-free dishes. “I think people freak out a lot when they want to change something in their lives and you realize that it doesn’t have to be that big.”

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi

