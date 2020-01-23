advertisement

Budweiser’s Kings of Football lifestyle show on SuperSport recently reached the milestone of 20 episodes. The magazine-like football show on TV has improved pop culture through the combination of football, music, fashion and lifestyle. Here we take a look at some of the best famous guests who have been on the show as the coolest show on TV by admiring fans.

Olubankole Wellington

advertisement

Olubankole Wellington or Banky W is an avid Arsenal fan. He was introduced to football by his father, who also supported Arsenal. He says Ian Wright, a legend of the English Premier League, has been an inspiration to him throughout his personal career. He learned through football how to manage successes and how to come back after a failure as embodied by Wright. Banky W was a guest on the show and fans fell in love with his knowledge of the game and many were surprised to also know that he is an Arsenal fan. Banky W played FIFA 4 soccer match with Jimmie one of the hosts of the Kings of Football show and beat him!

Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor

Popularly called Oga Boss, Illbliss, is a rapper, stage artist, businessman and owner of the talent management outfit known as “The Goretti Company”, responsible for launching the career of Chidinma and a host of others. The Arsenal fan was a guest on the show and gave an honest picture of his favorite team, exactly as he tackles problems with his music. The heterosexual talker gave a heartless assessment of his beloved Arsenal club and their chances in the competition. He entertained his fans with a freestyle number that made them jump for more.

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo

The global star D’Banj, the “Koko Master” is a passionate fan of Manchester United. The year 2012 marked the ultimate approval for the Afrobeat sensation cum music producer when Rio Ferdinand, the legendary defender of Manchester United, expressed his love for D’banj’s British single “Oliver Twist” to his then 2.6 million Twitter followers. Fans have watched D’banj an exciting time when he appeared as a guest on Budweiser’s Kings of Football show. D’banj is one of the artists who stimulated foreign support for Nigerian music when he signed for Kanye West’s Good Music, where he released the single “Oliver Twist”.

Teniola Akpata

Teni the entertainer is perhaps the best young female musician in Nigeria at the moment. She won the prestigious Headies prize for Rookie of the Year in 2018 and best new artist at the Soundcity MVP Awards festival 2018. She is a Liverpool fan whose team is currently enjoying the best start of a football season in the top 5 of Europe . She made a guest appearance with D’banj in the show.

Olanrewaju Ogunmefun

Vector is a rapper, songwriter, actor and philosopher. He has three studio albums to his name. He has recorded songs with a number of foreign artists, in particular the American rapper Movada. The rapper sees himself as an industrial watchdog who does not waste time tackling any kind of injustice by lyrical “Diss” tracks that are synonymous with American hip-hop rappers. He is a vocal Arsenal fan on social media and in the Kings of Football show he did a phenomenal rap piece about football and why he is a king.

Mike Edwards

Mike was a roommate and first in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Reality TV program with the Pepper Dem tag. He is a professional athlete who is married to an Olympian. He was the third most popular and wanted roommate during his stay at the Big Brother House. Mike is also a trendy fashionista and he rocked a suit on shorts when he appeared as a guest on the Kings of Football show. His appearance was entertaining when he discussed various issues from football and his beloved Manchester United, his time at the Big Brother House and his plans for the future.

Budweiser has continuously used celebrity guest appearances as a niche that sets the show apart from the often boring and tense sports shows that we often see on TV. Although the typical sports shows are not bad, because they offer useful football knowledge that engages football fans, the Kings of Football show is a relief because it goes beyond football – it’s football, music, fashion and lifestyle. It is everything; it’s pop culture!

More exciting times await viewers and fans, as more famous guests have been drawn to the show this year.

#BudFootball #BeAKing #KingsofFootball

————————————————– ——-

Sponsored Content

advertisement