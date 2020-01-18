Anti-Trump protests have shrunk. What does it mean for 2020? | KWKT

advertisement

CHICAGO (AP) – Days after President Donald Trump killed an Iranian general and said he was sending more soldiers to the Middle East, about 100 demonstrators were standing on a pedestrian bridge across Lake Shore Drive in Chicago with an illuminated sign saying “None war in Iran. “

About 200 people marched in the bitter cold near Boston, while a few dozen people demonstrated on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall and at equally large gatherings in the US.

Three years after Trump took office and millions of people swarmed to the Washington Women’s March and accompanying marches marched across the country, these typically modest protests are often the most visible sign of the current Trump resistance.

Activists say the figures should not be mistaken for a lack of energy or motivation to vote Trump from his position in November.

The anti-Trump movement of 2020 is, according to them, more organized and more focused on action. Many people have moved from protesting to knocking on candidates, e-mailing postcards to voters, arguing for specific causes or applying.

But the movement that arose to oppose Trump’s presidency is also more fragmented than when pink-hat protesters flooded Washington the day after his inauguration for what is generally regarded as the biggest protest in the city since the Vietnam era. There have been schisms about which presidential candidates returned in 2020, as well as disagreements about race and religion and whether the march reflected the diversity of the movement. Those departments are stuck, even if many on the left say they need a united front in the direction of the November elections.

The disputes led to dueling events in New York City last year, the resignation of some national leaders of the Ladies March and the dissolution of a group in the state of Washington.

Organizers were expecting around 100,000 people across the country to participate in this year’s Women’s March, which takes place on Saturday in more than 180 cities. Several thousand gathered in Washington, much less than the turnout last year, when about 100,000 people held a demonstration east of the White House.

Instead of one big event, there were various actions focused on climate change, immigration and reproductive rights last week. These issues proved to be the most important for Saturday’s demonstrators in the country’s capital.

“I teach many immigrant students, and in political times like this, I want to make sure I use my voice to speak for them,” said Rochelle McGurn, 30, a primary school instructor from Burlington, Vermont. “They must feel that they belong because they do.”

The week reflects that the movement is “entering the next phase,” said director Caitlin Breedlove.

MoveOn.org leaders, who organized some of the anti-Iran war protests, agreed. Mobilization manager Kate Alexander said the group and its members brought together more than 370 protests in 46 states in less than 48 hours to resist Trump’s actions. The president ordered air attacks that General Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force of Iran, blamed for deadly attacks on US troops and allies that go back decades. Iran has promised retribution and has fueled the fear of a total war.

Alexander noted that the Iran protest is just one of the many issues that MoveOn members have organized in recent years.

“It is not that fewer people are being mobilized – it is that they are being mobilized in different campaigns. There is more to do,” Alexander said. “I don’t believe people are dropping out. I think people are lurking. ”

While waiting, many have passed on some important moments in Trump’s presidency. Resistance groups gathered on the eve of the House to vote, but even some of those who participated said they were disappointed that more people were not showing up.

Several organizations also said that much of their organization is done through social media or text and email programs, which are less visible but have a significant impact. In March 2018, the Ladies had more than 24 billion impressions on social media, Breedlove said.

Atef Said, professor of sociology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said that all social movements evolve over time. He noted that the Trump resistance movement is global and will continue regardless of whether Trump is re-elected.

“Movements always rise and fall in terms of numbers on the ground,” he said.

Andy Koch, a 30-year-old nurse living in Chicago, has seen the ebb and flow first hand. Koch already protested against Trump’s policy before Trump took office. When Koch was a student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, the Trump campaign canceled a 2016 speech on campus after tense student protests.

Koch said anti-Trump activism swelled when he first took office and again early 2017 when he announced his first travel ban for people from various predominantly Muslim countries.

Approximately 1,000 people mobilized in Chicago immediately after Trump had authorized the attack on the Iranian leader, and then the crowd disappeared a few days later after the threat of war seemed to subside after Trump addressed the nation on January 8. That day, a few dozen – including Koch – appeared during peak hours at temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 7 degrees Celsius) outside of Trump International Hotel Chicago.

Koch understands that crowds of people don’t show up for every protest. “What makes those figures possible … continues to organize between these events,” he said.

He said there have been countless minor protests in which he has been involved, including protesting against US foreign policy in Venezuela and Syria, and they have taken other forms. For example, this week he helped plan a teach-in about Iranian foreign policy at the UIC.

Maya Wells, a 21-year-old senior political science at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, was a speaker at a meeting in Charlotte last week. Wells, who is Persian-American and has family in Iran, said she doesn’t look at the number of people who turn out, but rather at the fact that they take the time to be there.

“I see more people coming. Because some of my friends who are conservative and voted for Trump are opposed, “she said, adding that the most recent protest was not the last.

“More days will come,” Wells said. “I have no doubts about that.”

