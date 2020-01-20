Anti-occupation and pro-religious pluralism activists strive for a big goal in the vote on the World Zionist Congress - Israel News

advertisement

More than 122 years since Theodor Herzl founded today’s World Zionist Organization – the gathering that created the movement to create a Jewish national home – Jewish-American progressives have been converging for the group’s congress at a time when Zionism and progressivism can encounter opportunities.

The name of the plaque is Hatikvah, Hebrew for “Hope” and later the title of the poem that became Israel’s national anthem. Hatikvah aims to have an impact on the organization, which provides $ 1 billion annually for Jewish purposes, although part of the money has been spent on settlement building in the West Bank – something the new slate hopes to block ,

Hatikvah’s candidates for the World Zionist Congress say they want to bring their progressive values ​​of justice and equality to the work of Zionism in the field – both in Israel and in the diaspora.

This means campaigning for issues such as an end to the occupation and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, religious pluralism and a struggle for the democratic rights of all citizens of Israel.

“This is about deciding on priority and strategy – why shouldn’t Diaspora Judaism really want to have a say in how money is spent and how policies are decided?” Asks Kenneth Bob, a member of the board. Bob is president of Ameinu, an organization of progressive Jews in North America that focuses on issues of political and social justice there and in Israel.

“We have caught the attention of our progressive Israeli groupmates in America to say,” Yeah, let’s play this game, “says Bob.

He and others in Hatikvah say they also hope that the new campaign and larger pool of candidates than in the past will help bring liberal American Jews, including the younger generation, up to speed.

Relations have been tense for several years of disappointment over the increasingly tough right-wing government of Israel. What Bob calls “the Trump-Bibi-Bromance” has only exacerbated these tensions, he tells Haaretz.

“But we see it as something they can do constructively to bring about change when they become part of the WZO,” says Bob.

Leg type on board

Congress decides on funding and policy decisions for the World Zionist Organization. The delegates have a say in who will lead the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Keren Kayemeth Israel-Jewish National Fund and the Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal.

In the past, the Hatikvah list consisted of four organizations, but this year it is managed as a collection of 11 groups and individuals, including some of the most famous American-Jewish progressives – who would be newcomers to Congress. Among them are Peter Beinart, the commentator and columnist; Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women; and Jeremy Ben-Ami, the founder and president of J Street, the liberal, pro-Israel lobby.

Organizations represented include Aleph, Ameinu, Americans for Peace Now, Habonim Dror North America, Hashomer Hatzair, the Jewish Working Committee, the National Council of Jewish Women, the New Israel Fund, Partner for Progressive Israel and T’ruah.

The elections to the congress, which will take place in Jerusalem this autumn, only take place every five years. The vote will take place online and lasts from Tuesday to March 11th. All Jews over 18 are entitled to vote.

There are 152 seats for American representatives in Congress, and Hatikvah won eight seats in the last election. The other two thirds of the delegates represent other countries in the diaspora and in Israel.

If Hatikvah can win enough seats, this should help to block the expansion of the Jewish settlement building and the purchase of land in the West Bank. There are divisions both within the World Zionist Organization and within the Keren Kayemeth Israel-Jewish National Fund that buy land in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“We want to be at the table to discuss this, and we can only do that if we have a significant delegation,” said Hadar Susskind, Campaign Manager for Hatikvah.

Hatikvah is one of 13 participants in the American contingent who compete to be delegates to Congress. Below are slates of the reformed, conservative and orthodox movement of Judaism, as well as tickets for the views of the right, the Sephardi community, and Israelis living in the United States.

Critical, but engaged to Israel

Brad Brooks Rubin, who lives in the Washington region, is a volunteer with the New Israel Fund, which funds progressive Israeli nonprofits. The Fund, one of the organizations that work with Hatikvah, is one of the candidates that run as an individual.

In the past, Brooks Rubin ignored the World Zionist Congress elections, but this time through Hatikvah found a way that matched his identity as a supporter of leftist organizations in Israel, he says.

“It’s a way to put efforts aside and be part of this central institution in Jewish life,” he says. “It speaks to me in response to this inner conflict. Instead of going the other way, I want to try to be connected to a mainstream organization that plays an important role.”

Brooks Rubin says he struggles with what he calls a duel of Orthodoxy – that an American Jew has to go into the narrative, that everything Israel does is wrong, or that everything Israel does is not publicly criticized should.

“I felt alienated from these two camps, and being on this plan is one way to regain critical and supportive Israel but to be involved,” said Brooks Rubin.

Women make up more than half of the Hatikvah slate tablets, and the ticket includes a number of prominent colored Jews.

SooJi Min-Maranda, managing director of Aleph: Alliance for Jewish Renewal, is both. “I come to the blackboard and see the reality that my Judaism has been questioned from the start,” she says as someone who has been converted by the reform movement. Reform conversions carried out in Israel are not recognized by the Chief Rabbinate.

As a volunteer Jew, an immigrant to the United States, and a Jew with a Jewish skin color, Min-Maranda says that it gives me the opportunity to attend the Congress, “be counted and participate in a meaningful way – to demonstrate how it looks to be a Jew? I check every box for a ‘typical Jew’. ”

Min-Maranda also notes that she is married to a non-Jew.

When elected, her primary focus is on the dignity of refugees, asylum seekers, and foreign workers in Israel, and the status of the LGBTQ community and the colored Jews in both Israel and the diaspora.

