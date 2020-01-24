Anti-Jewish graffiti spark trouble in Italy before Holocaust Day - Europe

advertisement

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the door of a Holocaust survivor’s son in the northwestern Italian city of Mondovi on Friday and caused outrage among politicians and legal groups.

The words “Jews Here” stood over a star of David on the door, recalling the signs attached to buildings in Nazi Germany to indicate the homes and businesses of the local Jews.

The house in Mondovi formerly belonged to Lidia Rolfi, who joined the resistance against the Nazi invaders during the Second World War, but was quickly conquered in 1944 and deported to the Ravensbrück concentration camp in Germany.

– Lidia Rolfi’s house in Mondovi

She survived and later wrote several books denouncing the horrors of the camps to raise awareness of the Nazi atrocities. She died in 1996 and her son Aldo now lives in the house.

Earlier this week, he published an article in a local newspaper on the upcoming Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27.

“This is a very serious sign of intolerance and provocation at the time we remember the Shoah,” said Milena Santerini, national coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism in Italy.

Politics also expressed indignation.

“This is where the culture of hate leads. What needs to be done to make people understand that we all have to mobilize against this madness?” said Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party of the Center Left Coalition (PD).

Another Holocaust survivor, Liliana Segre, was placed under police protection in November after receiving threats from right-wing fanatics, indicating an increase in anti-Semitism in Italy.

The Anti-Semitism Observatory registered 251 episodes of anti-Semitism across the country in 2019, from 181 in 2018.

