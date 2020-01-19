Anti-Flag - 20/20 Vision - Kerrang!

advertisement

Despite more than 20 years of protest songs from Anti-Flag, the world has rarely felt the foamy removal of punks from corrupt powers and social injustice. The quartet recognizes this and has broken its own rule with the 12th album 20/20 Vision. “We have actively chosen not to attack presidents directly [in the past], either with album covers or songs about certain times in history, because we recognize that the problems we face are cyclical,” said bassist and vocalist Chris # 2 at the announcement of the album. But this time a morphed, four-eyed image of Donald Trump is the artwork of the album, and it is an early indication of the blunt attitude that follows.

It is actually Trump who speaks the first words you hear, while an example of his infamous speech that encourages the brutalization of demonstrators begins to play against doom guitars and opens the inaugural song Hate Conquers All. From here the song bursts like a blister, like a hot-headed tirade of dual vocalists Justin Sane and Chris # 2 condemns the manipulation and hatred they see in their homeland.

What follows is a particularly American crusade, because the band focuses on the political and social diseases they experience in their own field. Christian Nationalist stomps with the rise of neo-Nazism and those who silently allow racism, sexism and homophobia, while it sounds like the White Crosses era to me! Elsewhere, Un-American uses a canvas with nationwide stains to chart the decline of the American Dream against the increase in corporate greed, while the horn-filled Resistance Frequencies refer to the shameful practice of splitting up immigrant families on the Mexican border – ” A concentration camp has been built along your border. ”

It’s a tough business. But what saves the bleak, pissedy themes of 20/20 Vision from a mulchy depression is an unbeatable wave of optimism. It is this feel-good, rally companionship that keeps these songs listenable. Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down, for example, shines with a whiskey-warm energy in the face of constant anxiety, seen again when Unbreakable promises: “What doesn’t kill us now will lead us back to hell.” It is an optimistic view that has always been an integral part of Anti-Flag’s positive protest and therefore their music, especially given this modern sense of uncertainty, is still as relevant and important as ever.

Judgment: 3/5

