The opposition-led campaign against the Citizenship Act (Amendment Act) has received more than two crore signatures, thus the original goal of a crore, DMK President M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.

The signatures will be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind in the coming days, he added.

“People understood the consequences of CAA and took part in the campaign on their own initiative. Some people have mocked the campaign and demanded that it be banned. But it is a democratic movement, ”he said when he took part in the Tiruvallur campaign.

He asked the center to revoke the CAA and not proceed with the National Population Register (NPR). The campaign will continue until the central government has approved the demands of the DMK and its allies.

Mr. Stalin said CAA is actually a trick to divert people’s attention from the government’s failure to solve various problems, including economic slowdown, suicide by farmers, and unemployment. “We consider all Indians to be the same. The government under Prime Minister Modi is against it. Today the situation is so advanced that even the European Union has criticized CAA, ”he said.

He claimed that the CAA tried to split people and acted against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils ​​who were still refugees in Tamil Nadu. “People from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari face immeasurable suffering from the law,” he said.

Stalin demanded the release of the former prime ministers of Jammu & Kashmir who are in detention.

“There is general suspicion that the BJP wants to keep Kashmir informed of its own political agenda,” he said.

