Antetokounmpo scores 30 points, Bucks beats Hornets in Paris | National sport

PARIS (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and NBA leader Milwaukee Bucks beat Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Friday night in the first NBA season game in France.

Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with his eighth win in a row. The Bucks has the best 46 game launch in franchise history. They were 39-7 in 1970-71 when they won the NBA championship.

“The focus and purpose of this team was very good,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “We believe that there is still a lot to be done and improved.”

Eric Bledsoe added 20 points and five assists for the dollars.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 31 points.

“I found Malik fantastic and made plays for us. He is an incredible athlete, ”said Hornets coach James Borrego. “The challenge now is to do this from night to night.”

The hornets lost eight in a row – the longest for the hornets in ten defeats in the 2014-15 season.

Milwaukee rallied to tie it into the fourth quarter at 78. Pat Connaughton advanced the goats with a dunk in the fourth. Then Antetokounmpo set off and pulled a foul as he ran through the back.

“Our boys competed hard and enabled us to win the game against the best team in the NBA,” said Borrego. “The beginning of the fourth quarter begins with sales that set the tone for the rest of the quarter. It twisted from there. “

Budenholzer improved to 100-28 in the regular season games with the Bucks.

There was a reason why this victory was so difficult for a long time.

“I thought Charlotte was great tonight,” said Budenholzer. “Your defense was great.”

Bucks: It was Milwaukee’s second time playing a regular season game outside of North America. The Bucks defeated New York in London on January 15th, 2015. … Antetokounmpo, who will lead one of the teams at the All Star game in Chicago on February 16th because he was the leading voter of the Eastern Conference, is clear as first player in Bucks history to launch four consecutive All-Star games.

Hornets: When the NBA selected the hornets for the game on March 28, Charlotte had long-time French star Tony Parker and all-star guard Kemba Walker in their ranks. That was before Parker retired and signed Walker with Boston in free hand.

Dollar: hosts Washington on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host New York on Tuesday night.

