The reigning Most Valuable Player of the NBA has simple advice for the player who many consider to be the future MVP after his debut.

“Don’t hurry,” was the message Milwaukee Buck’s star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent to Zion Williamson from Paris on Thursday.

19-year-old Williamson made his highly anticipated NBA debut for New Orleans Pelicans against San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

The NBAs # 1 in the draft selection got the crowd going, demanding more after picking 17 of their 22 points in the fourth quarter after a 121-117 defeat that put Williamson’s influence in the background.

Antetokounmpo, an NBA all-star for three years, knows what it’s like to be surrounded by hype, and urged Williamson to take the time.

“You will be a beast, the whole league knows that you will be a beast,” said Antetokounmpo in Paris, where the goats will compete against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. “Just do it step by step, day by day.”

Because of the time difference, Antetokounmpo was already asleep in his Paris hotel when Williamson put on a show in New Orleans.

“I couldn’t see it because it was late here. But when I woke up I saw the highlights and saw that he scored 17 points (in little more than three minutes),” said Antetokounmpo. “It is wonderful. I am very excited for him. “

Antetokounmpo is also one of the leaders for the MVP title this year and expects a fifth triple double of the season against the Hornets, the first regular season game in France.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo is in excellent shape. He had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in just 31 minutes after Bucks’ 111-98 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, reaching a career milestone of 10,000 points.

Williamson missed the first half of the season after knee surgery and Antetokounmpo urged Duke’s 6-foot, 6, 285-pound rookie not to push his body too tight and too early.

“Obviously he’s a tough boy. My advice that I give him: just be patient, work hard and make sure you’re healthy,” he said. “Because I saw some highlights and saw that he had a sleeve on his knee that hurt. Don’t hurry, don’t hurry “

NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes Williamson is well prepared for printing.

“It comes with the territory and he was in the spotlight a long time before he even played in the national spotlight at Duke University,” said Silver. “He’s going to be a social media star these days. It’s not easy for these young players, but I think he’s designed to be a big time player and deal with those big moments.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

