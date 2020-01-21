Antetokounmpo has the triple double as Bucks down Bulls 111-98 | National sport

advertisement

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple double and scored his 10,000. Career point when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-98 on Monday to win the four-game season.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook, in the fourth remained 4:30.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, who won ten games in a row against the Bulls in the 2017/18 season. It’s the Bucks’ longest winning streak over Chicago since the teams started playing in 1968.

The Bucks have won seven times in a row and have their best record of 39-6. Milwaukee shot 58 percent, with Middleton hitting 10 out of 13 shots.

Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which is only 37 percent. Kris Dunn had 15 points and Thaddeus Young added 14 points from the bank.

LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 11 games in a row.

After a sloppy first half of both teams, the Bucks took control and opened the third quarter with a 13: 4 run triggered by Middleton’s eight points. Milwaukee’s lead grew to 16 in the quarter before Chicago withdrew.

Milwaukee used a 14-0 run on the way to a 30:23 lead after the opening phase.

There were 10 leadership changes in the second quarter, with the Bucks leading 53-52 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 12 points but was defeated with three fouls and had five sales.

Bulls: Adam Mokoka, a two-way player, returned to the team and was active but did not play. … After being beaten 14-0 by Bucks’ reserves in the first quarter, Chicago won 16-6 by Milwaukee in the second quarter. … Coach Jim Boylen was cautioned about a technical foul when the teams left the field at half-time. … Young had a seasonal high of four 3-pointers.

Bucks: Robin Lopez had to pause for the second time in a row due to an unknown illness. Lopez will not accompany the team on its upcoming trip to Paris. “It makes sense that Robin stays and tries to get well,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. … With Lopez as the challenger, Budenholzer turned to Dragan Bender, who played mostly with the team’s G-League partner this season, and was the first big man from the bank. … Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 69th consecutive game dating back to February. … Had 15 sales in the first half.

Bullen: Host Minnesota will meet on Wednesday for the first time this season.

Dollar: Travel to France on Friday to face Charlotte. Milwaukee will be the visiting team in the first regular season game of the NBA in Paris. It will be Bucks’ second regular season game in Europe. Milwaukee played at the New York Knicks in London in the 2014-15 season.

