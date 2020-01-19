Another trailer for Guns Akimbo offers even more chaotic action [Video]

advertisement

The other day we got the first trailer for the Jason Lei HowdenAction comedy Guns Akimbo, which turned everything well past eleven.

In the film, Harry Potter, Horns and The Woman in Blacks play Daniel Radcliffe He has a gun on each of his hands when he is forced to be the next candidate in SKIZM, an underground gang that broadcasts real death matches live.

SKIZM kidnaps his girlfriend and blackmailed him to duel with the unstoppable Nix, an extremely evil killer played by Bloody Disgusting Favorite Samara weaving (Ready or Not), which looks like a mixture of Harley Quinn and Joker in suicide squad.

The footage looked absolutely banana and reminded me of the uninterrupted fun of Crank, which is all about having a good time. Another trailer has already been made available, which contains a lot of new recordings of weaving all coked-up and kicking major ass.

Rafael Motamayor of Bloody Disgusting reviewed the film from its TIFF world premiere and called it an “energetic” film that delivers “funny, stupid video game action”.

Guns Akimbo continues to open in selected theaters February 28, 2020,

