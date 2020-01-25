advertisement

In the past month it has been reported that the Detroit Pistons are shopping Andre Drummond hoping to unload it for the NBA trade deadline.

Well, the odds of the Pistons on Drummond seem increasingly unlikely as the days pass and potential suitors make other transactions.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

On Friday, another team that could have been a Pistons trading partner had the Dallas Mavericks, made an exchange that probably means that they too are on the Drummond sweepstakes.

The Mavericks met their needs by trading the Golden State Warriors a second round choice for Willie Cauley-Stein.

With the trading deadline coming fast (February 6), it is increasingly starting to look like Drummond will end the season with the Pistons

advertisement