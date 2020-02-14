A Syrian government helicopter was shot down in a rural area west of Aleppo in the Idlib region of Syria, where violence and displacement have increased in recent weeks, the Turkish state news agency Anadolu said on Friday.

The Turkish military has sent additional weapons and troops to Idlib on the southern border to counter the Syrian government’s push to retake the country’s last major rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.

Rebels supported by Turkey shot down a Syrian military helicopter in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing their crew members in a fiery crash, while the government continued its relentless bombing campaign on the opposition-held region with an airstrike that left seven civilians dead. Activists and news reports said.

Violence in Idlib province came as government troops approached the last rebel-controlled section of a strategic highway between southern and northern Syria, bringing the road under the full control of President Bashar Assad’s forces for the first time since 2012 should.

With the support of Russia and Iran, Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and parts of the nearby provinces of Aleppo for weeks, triggering a humanitarian crisis in which 700,000 people flee their homes and advance north to the Turkish border.

Almost a quarter of the 3 million people in and around Idlib have fled. Terrified families piled up on trucks and other vehicles, clogging the muddy country roads in yet another harrowing exodus from the conflict, now in its ninth year. According to the United Nations, hundreds of civilians have died in the recent fighting.

The Syrian helicopter gun was shot down by insurgents near the village of Nairab when rebels, backed by Turkish artillery, tried to recapture it after losing it last week, opposition activists said.

The Associated Press video showed the helicopter rolling from the sky and disintegrating when fire poured from its fuselage just before it crashed. There were two bodies on the floor.

Anadolu, the official Turkish news agency, reported that the pilot and two others on board were killed, while opposition activists reported that only two crew members were on board