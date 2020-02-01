Advertisement

KHDA published the guideline "Guidelines and guidelines for inclusive education" last week.



After Dubai’s education agency lifted schools’ statutory obligations for inclusive education, parents of determined children hope that all academic institutions will be closely monitored for how much they ask for shadow teachers.

The Agency for Knowledge and Human Development (KHDA) published the guideline “Guidelines and guidelines for inclusive education” last week, which lists the legal requirements for schools. This included how schools can be justified to the KHDA if and why they ask parents to hire a shadow teacher for their child, also known as a Learning Support Assistant (LSA).

Andrea Allen, the parent of a child with autism, pays Dh 60,000 for her son’s LSA – that is, without the Dh 50,000 she pays for his annual tuition. “LSAs cost anywhere between Dh 3,000 and 6,000 a month when they are hired by the school, and it involves your tuition fees, although some schools allow monthly payments,” said Allen, who also works as an LSA. “The remuneration that goes to the LSA is lower.”

Parents can either set up their own LSA or school, but parents would have to pay an additional fee directly to the school in addition to the normal tuition fees.

Allen said that most schools and clinics only pay half of the LSAs for what they charge parents. “However, I have transparency with my school and know exactly where my money is going,” she added.

According to the new KHDA policy, parents will not be charged additional fees if schools already have full-time LSAs at the school, and the service is included in the standard annual tuition fees. However, most schools do not offer this service.

Allen emphasized that parents of children with determination face a “significant financial burden” because of the high cost of schooling and additional services. She has another child, for whom she pays Dh50,000 tuition fees annually, increasing the total cost of her two children’s education to almost Dh170,000 annually.

“I’m sure you can see the impact this will have on every household,” said Allen.

“The majority of parents with special needs in the region are in debt – they pay for therapy and school fees with their credit card. They have a situation in which they cannot leave the country because they cannot pay.” So you are caught in this vicious cycle. “

Allen is hoping for a positive change as the KHDA’s mission is to ensure that all schools are 100 percent involved and to monitor the fees that schools pay from parents.

“Given the announcements that parents have to pay more, we sincerely hope that this will help our entire community get out of the terrible rat run we’re in,” she added.

Another mother, Stephanie Hamilton, has paid well over Dh 100,000 for the LSA and her child’s annual tuition fees at the highest point over the years.

“I have heard that some schools have calculated up to Dh 15,000 per month and I believe some have been quoted up to Dh 19,000 per month. However, this has not been common in the past,” she said.

“Over the years we have amassed a debt that pays these additional fees. When we returned to Dubai in 2012, we did not take into account that we had to pay all these additional fees. It is like having an extra child and almost doubling of school fees. Financially it took a toll, “she said.

“We went through various difficult phases, especially when my husband lost his job. We almost got divorced at one point. Anxiety, depression and that really affects the whole family.

“We are in a much better environment now, but not every family has access to tools to move through these things.”

Additional fees must be justified by the schools: KHDA

Private schools in Dubai have to charge additional fees to parents of children who are determined to do so through individual service agreements.

The agreement is registered with the Knowledge and Human Development Agency (KHDA), which lists how much and why these fees are charged.

The KHDA published a 40-page guide with legal obligations that schools must adhere to for inclusive education. This is part of the KHDA’s mission to ensure that all schools in the Emirate are 100 percent inclusive.

“Private schools across Dubai must definitely offer students the standard school service that comes with tuition fees,” the guide said.

“In exceptional cases, a higher level of provision can be registered through an individual service contract including a specified individual service fee.

“All private schools operating in Dubai have to ensure that … additional fees to finance the educational offer for determined students can only be obtained by registering an individual service contract with the KHDA. The individual service contract and the associated fee for parents can only be applied if the required provision is not available through the standard school service for students of determination. ”

The schools must also clearly document to the parents and the KHDA that the individualized service, such as B. shadow teacher, is required and is a necessary part of the educational offer of the student. The agreement can be sent to the KHDA via an online form. A parent of a child’s determination, Stephanie, said that these new laws will help monitor schools.

“In the past, some schools did what they wanted, and they only prescribed what the children thought they needed without really making the right judgments,” she said. “To protect themselves, they said, ‘Yes, you have to pay for this extra stuff’ because they didn’t feel they could handle it themselves.”

