Another shot against upset comes against West Virginia

The second top 12 opponent since Saturday afternoon will see Texas basketball try to make a very big upset against West Virginia on January 20.

An almost disrupted win for the Texas basketball program at home at the Frank Erwin Center on January 18 against the Kansas Jayhawks did not play in the hands of the men in burnt orange when it was all said and done. Head coach Shaka Smart saw his team fail against head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks by the final score of 66-57.

But the Texas Longhorns basketball program was struggling with number 5 in the Kansas ranking. They could not close the profit, which is becoming an increasingly common story under the guidance of Smart with this program. The Longhorns have now lost four of their last seven games.

If Texas could beat the Jayhawks at home on Forty Acres over the weekend, this would be the first three-game winning streak for this Big 12 game program in more than three years. But Texas must now go further and focus on the next challenge ahead, against the number 12 ranked mountain climbers in West Virginia on January 20.

This is the first time that the Longhorns are competing against mountain climbers this season. Texas will carry their 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) record in this confrontation against West Virginia looking to keep their name in the ring under NCAA Tournament single-digit seed candidates for the remainder of the regular season.

Meanwhile, West Virginia comes in with a record of 14-3 (3-2 Big 12). Texas can even reach the record in the Big 12 between these two teams with a win on Monday night. The game is hosted at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and starts at 6 p.m. CT.

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, West Virginia has more than 87 percent chance of beating the Longhorns on January 20. West Virginia also comes in for the tip as a nine-point favorite over the Longhorns.

An important matchup exists between Texas and West Virginia with freshman sensation big man Oscar Tshiebwe against junior center Jericho Sims. Tshiebwe has so far averaged 11.6 points per game, 9.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season, while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. But he is also on average 1.4 blocks per game and 2.1 turnover. There is still a lot of volatility in the game of Tshiebwe.

Sims scores an average of 9.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists. with an efficiency of 23.4 players and 2.4 win shares. He can be a good opponent for Tshiebwe if he returns strongly from an injury that sent him back to the dressing room against Kansas this weekend.

West Virginia has a bright future ahead of him under the leadership of the dynamic freshman duo of Tshiebwe and guard Miles McBride. So far this season, McBride scores an average of 10.2 points per game, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while he shoots 42.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from a three-point range.

Texas has a big task in itself to try to hang out with the mountain climbers. But the Longhorns have a stifling defense and only have to stay stronger in the second half. However, this will by no means be an easy test, as the Longhorns are up against their second straight top 15 opponent in the past three days.

