Another royal visit to Israel, another sign of Britain's weakness - Israel News

The British royal family boycotted Israel for 70 years. It was of course not an official boycott. But it was often unofficially recognized by officials that a royal visit to Israel was out of the question until a distant future when Israel would have peace with its Arab neighbors and the Palestinians.

Oddly enough, this did not prevent the various kings, including Queen Elizabeth II, from visiting Arab countries that were officially at war with Israel. For some unsettled reason, it was only the Jewish state that had to make peace in order to be considered worthy of a royal visit.

Even when one of the kings actually arrived in Israel – like when the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, visited his mother’s grave on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, or when her son, Prince Charles, attended the funerals of Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres – the British I tried to emphasize that these were “private” visits.

As early as 2007, a senior official wrote in an email exchange that was accidentally sent to Israeli Ambassador Zvi Heifetz after Israel again issued a hopeless invitation to the royal family: “It is certain that there is no chance of this visit Has this ever actually happened? His colleague replied, “Acceptance would make it difficult to circumvent the many ways that Israel wants the High Representative (Prince Charles) to help polish up its international image. In this case, we should agree to lower (Heifetz) expectations. ”

Prince Charles, left, is greeted by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at his Jerusalem office on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Julian Simmonds, AP

It would take another 11 years for the “boycott” to end with the official visit to Israel by Prince William, the grandson of the Queen and second best on the throne. It was diplomatically insignificant and yet a proud moment for the Israelis in the province and the pouring monarchist British Jews who, despite centuries of hostility, have remained inexplicably loyal to the royal family.

This goes back to the expulsion of the Jews from England by Edward I in 1290 (they were left behind almost four centuries later by Oliver Cromwell, the Republican leader of Great Britain) until the father of the Queen, George VI, who died on the eve of the The Holocaust called on the British government to call on Nazi Germany to prevent Jewish refugees from Europe from fleeing to British Palestine.

Of course, the royal family never apologized for it.

Charles is now officially traveling to Israel for the first time and represents the United Kingdom at the fifth World Holocaust Forum (to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau).

The British government could have sent a minister, but instead had appointed its second eldest king, the direct heir to the crown.

After 70 years of a royal boycott, these are now two royal visits in 18 months. What has changed?

Very little on the Israeli side. Peace with Egypt and Jordan is frosty and does not exist with its other Arab neighbors. The diplomatic process with the Palestinians has been frozen for almost six years, and the prospects of renewing it under the current Israeli and Palestinian leadership are zero. As unbelievable as this may sound, Israel received its first two royal visits under one of its radical right-wing and anti-peace governments.

The royal visits of 2018 and 2020 say nothing about Israel, but speak volumes about Britain’s diminished status in the world.

It will officially leave the European Union next week and is desperate to conclude as many trade agreements with other countries as possible. Israel is at best a medium-sized trading partner with the United Kingdom. But there is a unique relationship with the country’s leader. Boris Johnson’s conservative government is working hard to achieve a beneficial trade agreement with the United States.

How can the British curry in Washington show that it is friends with Israel? The cheapest way is to send the royals to Jerusalem. As the recent royal scandals prove – Prince Andrew’s bleak friendship with pedophile and pimp Jeffrey Epstein; Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to part with Buckingham Palace – the Windsors are still the staple food for soap operas, which US President Donald Trump values.

Charles has no say in all of this. At 71, he still has to go where the government tells him to, so his mother dies / abdicates and heads for the throne. Even when his family leaves home. Last week we went to Oman to attend Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s mourning ceremony. This week is the Auschwitz commemoration in Jerusalem.

And unlike his son William, who was in the spotlight on an entertaining summer visit, Charles is just another dim dignitary among delegations from over 40 countries and, worse, one who has no real power like Vladimir Putin. Emmanuel Macron, Mike Pence and the other senior politicians.

If you want to understand why Harry and Meghan fled the palace, just look at Charles’ past 50 years: a grueling schedule that shows the flag where the government of the day sends him.

Britain, which has lost most of its assets and is a third power that is committing a serious act of self-harm by cutting itself off from the world’s most successful international trade organization, still has its prominent ambassadors in the poor, overworked princes – and that, too, can no longer afford to keep them from visiting Israel.

