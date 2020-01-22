Another one: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcome the second son | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck officially welcomed their second child in the world.

On Tuesday (January 21), Khaled went to Instagram to announce that his family had a new addition.

“THANKS ALLAH! THANKS MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN!” ANOTHER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! “

The birth announcement did not reveal the new baby’s name; and unlike the birth of the couple’s first child, Asahd Khaledthe birth of this baby was not broadcast live on Snapchat.

Although he opted for a more private approach this time, Khaled shared a series of three photos on social media during Chuck’s labor. Before giving birth to his wife, Khaled went to Instagram to give the fans a picture of himself and his wife’s doctor, Dr. Jinn, with the heading “Dr. Djinn said you’re ready. “

Followed by two more pictures of an understandably nervous Khaled waiting for his son to arrive.

Khaled first announced Nicole’s pregnancy in September on video. In the video you can see Tuck getting an ultrasound while Khaled and Asahd are watching.

“God is the greatest. I just wanted to inspire the world to be great and leave a legacy,” said 43-year-old Khaled in a caption next to the video. “Almost three years ago when I found out mine Queen was expecting our son Asahd, I knew that my life would change forever and that our legacy would soon be on the way, and just when I thought life couldn’t get better, I received another blessing that my queen for our legacy awaits, “he wrote.” I feel more inspired than ever now. As we go on this journey, I take FANLUV with me so that love and blessings flow into the world! #FAMILY.”

In other DJ Khaled messages while congratulating drake and future “Life is Good” has taken the top spot for their most recent collaboration. The “Keys” producer dropped the hint that he and Drizzy were also making something up.

Although Khaled has not released any further details about the project, he is currently in Toronto and is related to Drake. In the latest Instagram post by the producer “All I Do Is Win”, the two makers shoot on Drizzy’s courtyard at home.

”WHEN BIG GROUNDS AND REAL FRIENDS / BROTHERS UNIT. It’s always a GREAT energy! Keyword (LARGE). It was a tie. 🏀 Please note that I had no shoes at @champagnepapi. House is so incredible that I had the ultimate respect and took off my shoes when I walked through the message. Yes, I know I should take my sneakers to court. But the house was so big that it would have taken a long time to get back to the yard. “

