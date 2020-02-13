Another housing association has been given the opportunity to buy the Swinton Park Golf and Country Club.

Last year the M.E.N. reported that the club’s owners “voted for the pursuit” of a £ 30 million offer to buy the course at Bellway Homes, subject to planning permission.

This deal did not materialize and now the club’s board has switched to another company.

Investors have received an email from the directors.

From the M.E.N. it says, “The Directors would like to inform you that Swinton Park Golf and Country Club 207 Limited has granted an option to purchase the club to a subsidiary of Your Housing Group Limited (YHG).

“The option entitles YHG to purchase the club unconditionally.

“In the meantime, the directors intend to continue operating the golf club.”

No further information was given or monetary values ​​were given.

Save Swinton Park Golf Club campaign group members met with Salford Mayor Paul Dennett on Thursday to discuss the situation.

A group meeting is planned for next Monday.

In November, Salford City Council granted the club additional protection from developers.

It was entered in a register as an asset of community value.

This status is valid for five years. If the club is put up for sale during this time, the community will initially be rejected and residents may issue a community bidding right.

This gives them six months to decide whether they can raise the money to buy.

A spokesman for the Save Swinton Park Golf Club said: “The campaign to save the golf club for current members and future generations – and for Salford – is continuing and is now being reinforced.

“We continue to pursue positive legal channels with our legal team. The golf club is a valued community property and we are committed to tackling future planning applications.

“Now more than ever, we need the community to fight together for the future of the club.

Swinton Park Golf & Country Club is on large grounds on East Lancs Road

“There will be a church meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th, at St. Luke’s Church Hall on Swinton Park Road. We encourage members, residents, and members of the public to attend.”

Salford Mayor Paul Dennett said: “There has been a lot of speculation about the golf club since spring last year, and our stance with the Salford City Council remains exactly the same.

“The golf club is a private facility, but it is important to the local people and to those around town who play golf and we want it to remain a golf course.

“The city’s planning guidelines protect the course from development and raise the bar for future proposals. While the country is privately owned, any future planning application would have to be submitted and formally reviewed by the planning body.

“I wrote two open letters to the owners of the golf course and followed them to find out what my plans for the future were last year. The owners replied to me on January 31, 2020 and I met with them last week to find out more about their intentions. This golf course is not just a financial asset, but more than just an investment for a company. It is a community, a green lung and a great asset for our city.

We believe that the decision to declare the golf course a community asset was made after the current owners took an unconditional option to sell the property to Your Housing. “

Their Warrington-based Housing Group owns 28,000 properties in the North West, Yorkshire and Midlands, ranging from affordable social housing to private rentals.

According to his website, it is planned to build a “minimum” of 1,000 houses per year.

Swinton Park Golf and Country Club has been asked to comment.