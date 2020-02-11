The Planning Commission will hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider approving a new cannabis pharmacy and new cultivation near downtown Ukiah.

Applicant Jay Donnellan, owner of Wine Country Cannasseurs, was first excluded from the city’s planning exemption for business last year by the Planning Commission, which he had in three suites in a building on E. Smith Street (270-272-274) want to open, which are near a caravan park and a church.

When Donnellan appealed to the Ukiah City Council, a majority of the City Council overruled the Planning Commission’s decision.

“The trees and the fence seem to be a buffer for the mobile home park,” said Councilor Maureen Mulheren and his colleague Steve Scalmanini, agreeing that sufficient separation could be created.

“The people working in the church and the residents (of the mobile home park) seem to support me and I tend to support the applicant and overturn the decision of the planning commission,” said Scalmanini. “I believe that we can lift the rejection and allow the application.”

The city council’s vote last fall did not give the company approval, but it allowed the project to continue the process and return to approval before the planning commission last month.

However, no hearing was held at the Commission meeting on January 8, as city officials said they had received a letter from Mendocino officials about an hour before the meeting, stating that the buildings in the East Smith Street is located in a zone that requires the projects to be reviewed by the district’s Land Use Commission to determine if they are compatible with the airport’s activities.

Craig Schlatter, the town’s urban development director, said after the January meeting that his staff’s analysis of the site’s compatibility with the airport’s land use plan was inadvertently not on the agenda. Use plan), so that a transfer to the ALUC was not necessary. In view of the comments from the district, the employees re-analyze this work. If this analysis continues to be reliable, the project will be reviewed / approved by the planning commission at its next meeting. “

This session begins on Wednesday, February 12th, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 300 Seminary Ave.