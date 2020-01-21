advertisement

Here’s another big show coming to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the NFL detailed its designs for April 23-25 ​​on the glittering strip of the city. The league knows there is still a lot to do, especially in Philadelphia and Nashville. She thinks she has found the right place in the Nevada desert.

“Success in planning and executing the design depends to a large extent on the support and enthusiasm of local leadership and the local community,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events at the NFL. “Fortunately, we had exceptional partners on the way to bring the design up to date. Las Vegas is no different. This city knows the importance of attracting and hosting major events and has a talented team to support this effort. “

advertisement

These efforts focus on the Caesars Palace and the Bellagio Hotels. The main stage for the design will be built next to the Caesars Forum on April 3rd. There will be an observation zone showing the selection of the first round on Thursday evening, the second and third round on Friday evening and the remaining four rounds on Saturday.

Daily performances by various entertainers are also performed on this stage during the three days.

The teams make their selections in the Caesars Forum conference center on what the league and city call the Selection Square.

Next to the main stage is the NFL Draft Experience, where fans can take part in interactive games that see the Vince Lombardi Trophy, attend autograph sessions with NFL players and former players. There will also be a stage in the experience for performances by local talent, all of which are available free of charge.

From April 8, a red carpet will be erected at the Bellagio fountain, one of the city’s most famous attractions.

Parts of the strip will be closed to vehicle traffic during the three days of the design. This is a big deal in Las Vegas that is usually reserved for New Years Eve and the city’s marathon. The strip becomes a huge gathering area outside of Bellagio and Caesars.

The league notes that it is working closely with local government agencies, resorts, businesses and their employees to build the planned locations with the least possible impact on traffic. The NFL is working with Las Vegas officials to identify additional parking and transportation options for locals and visitors to the design.

The NFL had had virtually no relationship with Las Vegas for decades. But then the Raiders announced they were moving there from Oakland, and sports betting was legalized across much of the country.

Voila, Vegas was on the league map. Don’t bet against a Super Bowl taking place this decade.

One of the newest attractions will be the Raiders Stadium, which is right on the strip.

“The driving force for the league that is choosing Las Vegas to host the 2020 draft is that the Raiders (and the NFL) enter the market and play their first game there only months later,” said O’Reilly. “The design is an incredible way to stage the Raiders’ new home. We won’t host the design ourselves in the stadium, but we’ll work closely with the Raiders to highlight the Allegiant Stadium both locally and nationally every day of the design. “

The NFL began postponing the design in 2015 and went to Chicago for two years, then to Philly, then to Dallas and Nashville. Most cities in the league, especially those that are unlikely to host a Super Bowl, have shown interest. Cleveland receives the order next year, and Kansas City won it in 2023. The “selection meeting” of 2022 is still pending.

“Each new design city offers a unique landscape to create an exciting and unforgettable design,” says O’Reilly. “We focus on taking into account the personality and iconic locations of the city to interweave the event, and broadcast programs with the host city to make it feel local and connected. Whether it’s Nashville’s Lower Broadway, the Rocky Steps in Philadelphia or Grant Park in Chicago, everyone has given us the opportunity to celebrate these cities and create an event that captures the spirit and energy of our hosts. “

Of course, only fans who believe that their teams did well in the draft will likely sing “Viva Las Vegas”.

Las Vegas AP Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement