Another extension for the OBC subcategory panel

The Union Cabinet approved on Wednesday a six-month extension in the committee’s term of office to examine the sub-category of other backward classes (OBC), which was appointed in 2017 with the original 12-week deadline.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that the cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to extend the commission’s term until July 31.

The cabinet also approved an addition to the mandate of the committee.

The committee will now also “study and recommend the various entries in the Central list of OBCs to correct any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and spelling or transcription errors,” a statement said.

The committee was appointed to examine the existing list of OBCs and to categorize those OBCs that have not benefited from the government’s job and education reservations.

It is also expected to make recommendations to ensure that these marginalized communities enjoy the benefits of different schemes.

The committee, led by retired Judge of the Supreme Court of Delhi, G. Rohini, was established on October 2, 2017. “The committee believes that it would take a little more time to submit its report since the repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and spelling errors or transcripts etc. that appear in the existing central list of OBCs must be cleared. That is why the committee has sought to extend its term by six months, ie until July 31, 2020, and also to add it to its existing mandate, “according to a government statement.

