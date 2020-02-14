Good night mom directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz are back with their latest thriller, The cottage (Review), which can now be seen on NEON in the New York and Los Angeles theaters and will continue to expand until February 21st.

“The lodge follows a family who retires to their secluded winter hut over the holidays. When the father is forced to go to work abruptly, he leaves his children Aidan and Mia Yes, every Martell and Lia McHugh), in the care of his new girlfriend Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a snowstorm captures them at the lodge, while horrific events evoke ghosts from Grace’s dark past. “

Grace is a cult survivor and is haunted by her past when the trio stranded in the family’s cabin. In this clip, Grace crawls through the cabin and is led to a window in which the snow is littered with annoying snow angels.

Meredith Borders reviewed and wrote the film for us last year: “Every choice in this film is designed for extreme inconvenience, which leads to a relentless rush of discomfort.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIEkoB-Rw3c (/ embed)