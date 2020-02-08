For the first time in a long time, Mark dantonio is not the head coach of the Michigan State football team.

Dantonio resigned last week and now the search is underway to find his replacement.

Information surfaced Friday evening that the Spartans were going to interview Luke Fickell (Cincinnatti) and Mel tucker (Colorado) this weekend, while Pat narduzzi (Pittsburgh) has already said that he does not leave his current program.

Although it is not yet clear whether Tucker actually interviewed, he just tweeted that he was not leaving Colorado.

“Although I am flattered to be considered for the HC position in the state of Michigan, I am committed to Colorado football for building our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters.” Tucker tweeted .

Although I am flattered to be considered for the HC position @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs

We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild

– Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) February 8, 2020

He is starting to look more and more like Luke Fickell or the bust for the MSU football program.

