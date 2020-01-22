advertisement

CLEMSON – No. 3 Clemson opened the bowl training in the Poe Indoor Practice Facility on Friday afternoon and this time there was a change in music.

The tigers usually open a new series of exercises – spring training, autumn training, bowl training – with “The boys are back in town” as the opening song. Friday was different when Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” filled the air.

The Tigers have won 28 games in a row and are expected to become 29 if they play against Ohio State # 2 in the Fiesta Bowl later this month. Another bites the dust seems appropriate.

The tune caught the attention of players who paused their freestyle stretching session, switched to the beat, or simply enjoyed the moment. It was different.

* Wide receiver Amari Rodgers played a limited role in the ACC championship game and did not return any punts, but he appeared to be in full swing again on Friday and was the first player to return punts.

* It also looked like recipient Justyn Ross missed the second half of the championship game. When he was approached by Brandon Streeter, the new overtaking coordinator, I noticed that Ross was wearing some kind of vest and sleeves. The additional protection didn’t seem to slow him down.

* Backup quarterback Patrick McClure played the role of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

* Jeff Scott was absent from training, but Tyler Grisham, new trainer for wide-angle receivers, had a firm grip on the rudder. Head coach Dabo Swinney hugged Grisham shortly before training, but when training started, Swinney went to Grisham and started working with the broad recipients. Swinney never has a broader smile than when he works with the wideouts.

* Tight end Braden Galloway was back in training and looked like he had a ball. Swinney said after training that he still hadn’t heard from the NCAA about Galloway’s eligibility but expected to be ready to bowl- Play game.

Tight ends trainer Danny Pearman spent the first part of the training working with the tight ends to reach a defensive end. The tigers will have to deal with Chase Young’s defensive end in Ohio in a few weeks. Pearman reminded Galloway that when hitting a baseball, golf ball, or even a person, you have to put your feet in a good position if you want to make firm contact.

