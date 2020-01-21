Annual chilli cookoff and grill competition to help firefighters with medical problems

advertisement

The sweet aroma of BBQ and chili will soon be in the air at Gator Harley-Davidson in Leesburg.

That’s because on Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th, teams from across Sunshine State will take part in the 7th Chili Cookoff and BBQ competition sponsored by the Lake County Firefighters Charity. The event takes place on Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the car dealership, located on the US Highway in 1745. 441st

The popular Chili Cookoff and Grill competition, sponsored by the Lake County Firefighters Charity, will take place on Friday, January 24th and Saturday, January 25th at Gator Harley-Davidson on the US Highway. 441 in Leesburg.

advertisement

More than two dozen teams compete for prizes worth more than $ 5,000 and the title of the best chili and BBQ. Attendees of the event can sample and evaluate the delicious products for $ 10, as well as enjoy a bar, a food truck, vendors, fire trucks, a children’s play area, and live Hypersona music on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Bobby Friss on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Lake County Firefighters Charity started the fundraiser in 2012 and has since become one of the most important two-day food events in Central Florida. All of the proceeds will help local firefighters deal with major medical issues such as cancer and PTSD.

Bobby Friss will perform at the 7th Chili Cookoff and BBQ Competition at Gator Harley-Davidson on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pete and the Invisible will perform on Saturday from 10:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Chef Joel Padilla (Platinum Chef) and Chef John Bell (Cooking Teacher) at Leesburg High School will start a special youth competition on Friday evening. Local culinary students prepare a delicious creation that visitors can try and vote on.

Saturday morning begins with a cooking competition for special needs, which is sponsored by Papa Pineapples in Leesburg. The youth teams for special needs will make tacos from the ingredients of the new restaurant in downtown Leesburg. Youth competitors then create a burger, with the best chef receiving a scholarship to continue his culinary education. The winner’s burger will be on the menu at Mojo’s Grill in Leesburg.

Hypersona will be on stage at the 7th Chili Cookoff and BBQ competition on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

The fun will start on Saturday when Pete and the Invisible bring his rock’n’roll brand on stage from 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The chili cookoff officially begins at 12 p.m., followed by the grill tasting at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive early to make the best selection.

Prominent judges include Sean Parks, Lake County representative, News Channel 6 Samara Cokinos, and Padilla. To purchase pre-sale cards and for more information, visit www.lakefirefightercharity.org.

advertisement