Announcer doesn't recognize Brown's QB Baker Mayfield and fans lose it

With UFC 246 as the long awaited return from Conor McGregor, it was expected that some of the biggest names would be present. Cleveland Brown’s defensive end Myles Garrett was spotted in the crowd along with quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, the announcer did not even notice the first overall selection.

Baker Mayfield was so incognito that the announcer didn’t even notice him with Myles Garrett in the UFC fight tonight. 😬pic.twitter.com / 0XukEfdu7X

– Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) January 19, 2020

“Just roll through Baker Mayfield without acknowledging he’s there (and wearing an urban sombrero). Not cool,” wrote Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Twitter after the celebrity sightings. He wasn’t the only one dropped by Mayfield and not mentioned.

“You recognized Myles Garrett, but completely ignored Baker Mayfield, who was there RIGHT (laughing face, emoji),” added another user to the conversation. They thought Mayfield should be easy to spot, given that he can be seen in a variety of Progressive Insurance commercials, and yet he wasn’t recognized on Saturday.

The previous first overall victory of the 2017 NFL Draft in Garrett was on the stands and eagerly awaited the fight between McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The Cleveland Browns have not been active since the end of the NFL season. Garrett, on the other hand, has issued an indefinite suspension due to an argument with quarterback Mason Rudolph of Pittsburgh Steelers.

While there were many who were apparently surprised to see Garrett, they were quickly distracted when the announcer simply hopped over Mayfield. The Browns struggled through a lost season while the QB dealt with a second slump. Still, fans didn’t think it was worth forgetting on Saturday night.

“Ouch celebrity recordings on UFC 246. ‘Former Cleveland Browns number one, Myles Garrett!'” Wrote another UFC viewer. “He was sitting right next to former Cleveland Browns number one, Baker Mayfield. No mention. You switched to Tom Brady.”

Of course, some viewers believe that the announcer simply didn’t recognize Mayfield because of his looks. With his hat and budding facial hair, they believed that he was more like Rob Schneider’s character from The Waterboy than an NFL quarterback.

While Saturday night’s attention was clearly focused on McGregor and Cerrone, fans had to take a few moments to laugh at the announcer jumping over Mayfield. They just couldn’t stop thinking about this oversight.

Photo credit: 2019 Nick Cammett / Diamond Images via Getty Images

