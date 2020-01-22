Announce a new album to Mother right now, release new video - Kerrang!

advertisement

In This Moment, details of their forthcoming seventh album, Mother, have been announced.

The sequel to 2017’s Ritual will be released on March 27 via Atlantic Records. The band has also released a new video for The In-Between, which you can watch below.

Last year guitarist Chris Howorth of In This Moment said that mother is their “heaviest album since (album of 2012) Blood”.

He continues: “Now that it’s all ready and I hear it as one thing, I kind of like” Damn it! “This is really tough.” So I think a lot of our fans will really like that.

“It is” Mother “in the sense of mother Mary (Brink, singer), but also Mother Earth. Mother is the key to life. “

Talked to Kerrang! Last year, Maria said that her mother who took her to a Tina Turner concert when she was a child had a profound effect on her.

The new album also contains a large number of special guests, including Joe Cotella from Ded, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless and Lzzy Hale from Halestorm.

After the tour of In This Moment with Halestorm in the UK last year, Maria talked to us about what she took from the experience.

“There are so many women, from little girls of up to seven years old to older fans in their 70s! I think it’s because the whole tour has this empowering quality and a universal, shared energy, “said Maria.

“It is also a lot of female power, but I think men love it just as much. It is certainly not a ‘men versus women’ thing. We all become one when we go to a concert. “

Mother tracklist:

The beginning – interlude

Fly like an eagle

The Red Crusade – Interlude

In between

estate

We Will Rock You (Feat. Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen)

Mother

So above so below

Born in flames

God is she

Holy man

Hunting Grounds ”(Feat. Joe Cotella)

Put me down

Into Dust

