Annihilator - Ballistic Sadistic - Kerrang!

It seems that Annihilator chief Jeff Waters has started to do something in his tea. After making their debut – the classic Alice in Hell – 30 years ago, you may have thought that the Canadian metal team would rust. Think again.

Jeff refers to Ballistic, Sadistic as the best work of his band since Schizo Deluxe in 2005, but he really underlines it: this is one of the best albums Annihilator has ever made. From the very beginning, it has been concerned with jagged, poison-tipped riffs, crazy guitar solos and gnarly time changes, along with glorious old school hooks that grow even bigger through fleshy modern production.

The crunch factor on Armed To The Teeth and Riot is huge, while Psycho Ward plunges into an almost punk attack that simply overwhelms. Then there are crazy tantrums such as Dressed Up For Evil, fragrant from the heyday of the late 80s. Age certainly as hell Annihilator has not tired. Hopefully this overlooked legends deserves the respect they deserve.

Judgment: 3/5

