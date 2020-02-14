Gareth K Vile

February 14, 2020

The writer and performer explores her grandfather’s legacy and lives on through art and language

“History is everything and everything is history,” says Annie George. ‘The personal story is important for my work. I think this is crucial for the diversification of the sector: there seems to be neglect or underestimation of artists from different backgrounds or of mature artists as if there was nothing to learn from them. Well I disagree! ‘

Home is Not the Place examines the experience of the writer and performer as a migrant and the life of her grandfather, the Kerala poet PM John. George’s belief in the potential of the theater as a place for public discussions about great ideas and personal history manifests itself in parallel considerations of her own life and John’s legacy. “PM John died 25 years before I was born, so writing this piece was a way to get to know him and share the story that shaped it with my children,” she continues. Since John was born in “the little village in the middle of nowhere”, he had to become a “pioneer” to forge his career as a poet. “Mainly because he wrote, he lives on with his words,” continues George.

George’s plays show that theater can not only be a place to capture excluded parts of the past, but can also give meaning and vitality to life through language. “We all have the right to tell our stories. If we don’t, it would be like we never existed. It is our immortality. As I say in the play, we are history, poured out on fragile pages. ‘

Home is not the place, Traverse Theater, Edinburgh, Fri 21 & Sat 22 Feb.

Home is not the place

Solo exhibition of Annie George contrasts the struggles of her grandfather, Kerala poet PM John, shortly before India’s independence with her own as an immigrant to Britain.

Traverse Theater, Edinburgh

Fri 21 Feb

2

£ 12 (£ 5- £ 10.50) / 0131 228 1404

Sat 22 Feb

2

£ 12 (£ 5- £ 10.50) / 0131 228 1404