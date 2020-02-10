Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for the annexation of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and the Israel Lands Authority appears to be doing its part. In January, two-thirds of the country’s government housing agency was above the Green Line.

In total, the ILA advertised land for 3,254 residential units last month, 2,136 of them in settlements, including Karnei Shomron, Givat Ze’ev, Ma’aleh Adumim and Efrat.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

The numbers came when Netanyahu announced over the weekend that Israel has begun creating maps in the West Bank that will be attached according to the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu campaigns for settler votes before the March 2 elections.

However, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday that any “unilateral action” by Israel to prematurely annex parts of the West Bank would result in the loss of US support for imposing Israeli sovereignty on settlements in the West Bank.

At a time when property prices were rising – increasing by 3.4% in the twelve months to November – the only major ILA property auction in central Israel where housing demand was greatest was for a parcel zone with a value of 790 units in Be’er Ya’akov, near Rishon Letzion, according to an analysis by TheMarker.

In addition, the amount of land sold at the ILA auction decreased 24% compared to the previous year, when land for 4,298 housing units was offered for sale. January 2020 was even more declining than in December when the ILA marketed land for 15,040 units, although the agency traditionally markets more land in December to increase its annual total.

In a response, the ILA announced that the monthly land marketing figures showed no underlying trends. “The ILA only refers to the annual marketing figures to find out the current trend in the real estate market, and only to a limited extent,” it said.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The ILA controls around 90% of the country in Israel, so it significantly controls the land supply and the ability of builders to increase the number of starts.

The volume of land marketing by the ILA decreased by 6% from around 60,000 units in 2018 to 56,000 units in 2019. The January figures point to a further decline in 2020.

Another strange development was the emphasis on space for single-family homes at a time when planners are concentrating on denser apartments to meet the growing lack of undeveloped land.

In December, the ILA published a call for proposals to build 85 single-family homes in the new community of Givot Eden in Israel near Beit Shemesh. Another reason was the construction of 89 houses in Netivot and Arad in the Negev.

Meanwhile, Mehir Lemishtaken, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s flagship program to lower real estate prices, seemed to be losing momentum. The ILA announced that it sold land for only 1,070 residential units as part of the program in January, a 50% decrease from January 2019.

According to industry reports, the decline reflected declining demand for homes in the northern and southern periphery of Israel, where most of Mehir Lemishtaken’s projects are located.

“We recently felt that the number of requests for proposals in Mehir Lemishtaken has decreased.” Many are exhibited, but then they are repeatedly postponed because the ILA publishes them without proper preparation, ”said Shaike Nakha, who is owned by Saleet Real Estate Enterprises.