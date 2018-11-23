Anna Paulina, who is a guest of Fox News, compares Hillary Clinton to herpes

advertisement

Although his show sparked the discussion about Clinton, moderator Rick Leventhal said it was incredible that Clinton was still attracting attention.

“She won’t go away,” said Paulina. “It’s like herpes.”

A grin fell from the face of political scientist Doug Schoen. Leventhal was stunned, but recovered: “Okay, that’s the news that we’re breaking here,” he said. “Not appropriate.”

advertisement

Paulina disappeared from the segment that ended prematurely, Leventhal noted. He apologized to the audience for their language.

The incident led to an additional apology from the network.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus, and we would like to reiterate that we do not approve of the language that Anna Paulina has just shown here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for it,” said Arthel Neville. “Fox News doesn’t tolerate their feelings.”

On Saturday morning, Paulina tweeted an explanation and apology to Fox and his audience, but not to Clinton.

Yesterday I was put in the wrong segment at Fox and made a brazen and unprofessional joke in the confusion. Fox and the audience are very sorry.

I just feel like Big Government creates dynasties like the Clintons that don’t go away and the Americans are over it.

– Anna Paulina (@realannapaulina) November 23, 2018

A Clinton representative did not return a comment.

It is not clear whether Paulina, who has been a Fox News guest in the past, will be invited back. A spokeswoman for the network pointed out Neville’s apology and declined to comment.

Paulina is the director of Spanish engagement at Turning Point USA, a conservative group that was first created to combat the perception of liberal university bias. It has since become a safe place for young conservatives.

The group has not returned a request for comment, and their website only mentions Paulina from an event she spoke at in October.

advertisement