Anna Faris poses with her boyfriend Jason Biggs and shows her engagement ring from fiance Michael Barrett. Courtesy of Anna Faris / Instagram

Spotted! Monday, February 10th Anna Faris gave the world her first clear look at her massive yellow diamond engagement ring after confirming her engagement to the cameraman Michael Barrett in January 2020.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram with the massive stone on her ring finger. But instead of posing with her fiance, Faris smiled with her hand Jason Biggs Chest. The actress made a guest appearance on the Faris podcast, offering an excellent opportunity to introduce followers to her ring.

Kathryn Money, vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, watched the star’s engagement ring. The jewelry specialist tells us: “Anna’s beautiful ring contains an estimated 3-carat pillow-cut diamond, which is surrounded by a diamond halo and sits on a band decorated with white gold or platinum diamonds with a subtle split shaft.”

Money estimates that the diamond stunner is somewhere between $ 25,000 and $ 50,000 – casual!

Faris is not the only celebrity with a non-circular diamond ring. “Fancy diamonds like pillows are becoming increasingly popular with celebrities and future brides,” said Money. Other celebrities that rock a fancy diamond are: Tinsley Mortimer. Jennifer Lopez and Hilary Duff,

The actress’s mother plays the main role Allison Janney confirmed Faris’ commitment as star of the year. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” she said exclusively to Us Weekly. “I kept it very quiet, I let you know! So I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett. MB / MEGA

“I didn’t know he would make a suggestion, but I saw the ring one day,” she said to us. “I went to her room to work on lines (for the show) and then I said,” What is that ring on your finger? “” Oh, that’s it “and then … yes, it was fun.”

Faris and Barett started their relationship in October 2017, two months after Faris broke up with his eight-year-old ex-husband. Chris Pratt, Only a little more than two years later, engagement rumors surfaced when the fans discovered an apparent diamond ring in the photos. You were clearly right.

