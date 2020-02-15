Ann Jillian didn’t want to be a role model, but fate had other plans. As an actress since the age of six, she found her greatest success with roles from the 80s that showed her brassy sense of humor, like Hollywood legend Mae West and Cassie Cranston, the waitress, who played her in the sitcom It’s a Living. But everything suddenly stopped when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy in 1985.

Her journey, recorded in the 1988 television film The Ann Jillian Story, inspired millions of women. “I’m glad I chose it – a strange mix of humble and proud,” says Ann, 70, about the film. She is just as proud of her nearly 43-year marriage to her manager. Andy Murcia, 79, her son Andrew, 28, and her career as a singer and motivator. “Despite the bad events, I still feel very blessed to have a family and to have my parents for as long as I am,” says Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy nominee Closer Weekly in the latest issue of the magazine, now at the kiosk. “It was a wonderful life.”

Congratulations on your 70th birthday! How are you?

It’s been 35 years [since I was diagnosed with cancer] and I am now in great health. I attribute this to early detection, quick medical measures, a good life … and checkups! Doctors say you don’t have to come more than once a year, but I like to go every four to six months, so it’s early enough to find something. My mother was a survivor for over 40 years and never had a repeat. I hope I’m following in these footsteps.

How did The Ann Jillian Story affect you?

I have received letters over the years saying that the film helped send people to a doctor and that it saved their lives. My husband had a “You saved my life” file for me, but I didn’t look at it. This is where humility comes into play.

People may know you best as the wise Cassie in It’s a Living. What is your favorite role?

I pretty much enjoyed playing Mae West because she was cheeky, was out there and gave me my first Emmy nomination!

How did you get into showbiz?

My mother was a very old woman who wanted to be an actress, but her family didn’t let her. After my parents fled Europe to Cambridge, Massachusetts during World War II, when I was four years old, she saw me singing on TV and said, “Aha, we’re going to Hollywood!” She brought my father, brother and me to LA and started giving me singing and dancing lessons. When I was 6 I did my first thing in Hollywood [the Western series] The Restless Gun. After that I did shows like Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Beaver, Ben Casey, Dr. Kildare, Hazel and [the movie] Sammy the Way-Out Seal done! [Laughing]

Have you been allowed to sing anything?

I also did musicals. In the film Gypsy I played Dainty June and Babes in Toyland. I loved dancing with Ray Bolger – he taught me the tango! And as a young adult I was too big to be cast as a young man, so I made a living singing. I teamed up with a woman, Deborah Shulman, and we supported Johnnie Ray on his world tour.

After you made it big as an adult, you played in Mr. Mom. How was it?

Have fun. First I have to wear a wig! Michael Keaton had this unique quality, much like [my co-star in Sugar Babies on Broadway] Mickey Rooney, He could make fun of everything around him. He took a lifeless object and said or did something with it. He had everyone in stitches all the time.

After your cancer diagnosis in 1985, you became a motivational speaker. What do you remember most?

The night before my operation, Betty Ford called me at the hospital and said, “It’s okay to cry, but not for too long.” My jaw dropped and she invited me home for tea. President Ford came in and sat down! And when the American Cancer Society gave me an award at the White House, they said, “Don’t come to the Oval Office until we call you.” But the door was open and I couldn’t help it. I turned my head to see what was going on and they started laughing. President Reagan invited me! He had pink little cheeks and was so cute.

You made appointments, but haven’t had a screen role since 2000. Why?

When my son was about 4 years old I started to withdraw a little because I wanted to be a practical mother and I left the industry. It was about being there for him.

What decisions are you most proud of?

I was 42 when I had my boy, seven years after I developed breast cancer. After a 15-year marriage, you think you may not have one. Once I might have thought I couldn’t. But he was a healthy boy and grew up to be an international tax advisor who went through the bar for the first time! It is just a joy. He lives about 20 minutes away and is married to a beautiful woman.

Did he ever want to follow your path?

My son has a nice voice and could have it because he is handsome and talented. I sang concerts with him because it only took a weekend here or there, but he chose a different street. It is wonderful.

How is your life today

Relaxing, sometimes just briefly boring. [Laughs] But not really. I love to draw, to write, to be with my son, my husband and our friends. Ruta Lee is a friend of ours – she and I and our husbands were the Fabulous Four, then it became the Scintillating Seven. We meet, laugh and enjoy life.

You will be married for 43 years this March. What is your secret?

To be each other’s best friend because it’s so important. And try to be “out-nice” to each other because marriage is teamwork. Be respectful of each other and if you feel committed to love, be committed.

How did Andy become your manager?

He was a law enforcement sergeant, so I assumed that he could probably tweak it here and there and become one. He did a great job because he was a leader. What he didn’t know he learned on the way.

How did that affect your bond?

He was certainly my help and strength in many places. One of the good things is that I got married at 27 and was firmer and on my feet, but hadn’t really flowered yet – that was done with the help of my husband. His support and his incredible journey together brought us even closer.

Is there a chance that you will return to acting?

Now that my son has grown up, I can set foot in the entertainment world again. Sometimes I long for it because I love it. Other times I think of the long hours, the hard work. I was happy where I was and it took a lot of time to get there. So one wonders if you still have the energy. But the nice thing is that I can make this choice whether I like it or not.

