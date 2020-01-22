advertisement

Happy New Year and welcome to the first installment of the 2020s Anime horrors!

Before I go into the focus of this article, I would like to thank everyone who likes this column. Anime Horrors is celebrating its first anniversary this month. It was a great experience to write about and share anime with all of you. This year I’m looking forward to exploring all kinds of titles again. From classics to contemporary works, I will be showing a variety of fantastic shows, films and mangas. So let’s start without further ado.

I’m starting 2020 with a very special review – Junji Itos No longer human,

advertisement

Anyone who knows me or has followed this column knows that I love Junji Ito’s work. His drawings and stories cause deep discomfort; His use of stroke work, shadows and his understanding of the manga medium allow him to lure readers into surreal nightmares. But No longer human is a different kind of horror – it is existential horror of the mind, mental illness and fear.

No longer human Not only is this another fantastic Ito release, it also marks another step towards customization. For those who don’t know, this manga is based on the 1948 novel of the same name (written by Osamu Dazai). The novel is considered a Dazai masterpiece, and some even speculate that it acted as a suicide letter. The novel has an autobiographical quality that deals with the issues of emotional and mental suffering associated with Dazai’s life. With his manga adaptation that was released last December, Junji Ito not only translates the emotional brutality of Dazai’s novel, but even increases his despair.

No longer human follows Ōba Yōzō (who may have stood up for Dazai). Yōzō tells the reader the storyline and describes his struggles with addiction, relationships and mental health. Yōzō is introduced as a child from a distinguished family. Due to the pressure of his father and his own fears, Yōzō tries to make people like him. His foreign efforts to fool around serve his need for external validation; Eventually, fooling around leads him to risky behavior with appalling consequences.

The “terrible” in this sense is not that of cruel visual or otherworldly beings (although these are present throughout the manga); instead the core that matters No longer humanIs the horror of a desperate despair. Through the story of Yōzō, the reader learns to understand his internal processes and his distorted sense of reality. Although nothing is officially noted in the plot, Yōzō shows symptoms related to anxiety and depression based on his constant suffering. As the story progresses, Yōzō’s state of mind fluctuates, and his distorted ideas cause him to commit a series of hurtful acts on others.

Despite all his personal anguish, Yōzō is not such a great person. It is flawed, sometimes even cruel. With each new chapter, Yōzō’s life develops into an existence of heartache. The consequences of his actions as well as his mental state combine to form a dark experience in which the prospect of hope gradually disappears.

When I read the manga, I thought of Lars Von Trier’s 2018 film The house that Jack built, While the protagonist of this film and Yōzō are very different people with different views, the nature of their stories is similar to a fascinating extent. Together with the flashback structure they adopt, both narratives share a spiritual similarity in how their protagonists analyze the world and themselves. In the way Von Trier’s Jack thinks about people’s lives and actions, Yōzō does the same. Yōzō’s narrative not only gives context to his character, but also increases the emotional impact of the story. No longer human is not just a story to read, but to feel,

For an artist known for his eye-catching pictures, No longer human proves to be one of Ito’s most fascinating works in terms of the plot. That said, Ito offers unique and haunting works of art to convey the agony of Yōzō’s life. In contrast to his earlier works, however, he does not dive deep into creepy body horror. Much of the art is to emphasize body language, depict depressive moods and discomfort. The way he depicts empty eyes and uses shadows to intensify internal turbulence shows a unique expansion of his field – beyond the brutality of the body, Ito’s illustrations are able to translate emotional pain. There are also some pages that contain interesting color applications.

From time to time, Ito delivers frightening images that coincide with the moments of supernatural horror in the narrative. As Yōzō’s psyche worsens at certain points, his and the reader’s understanding of what is real and what is a hallucination will be muddy. With his work, Ito makes the everyday life of Yōzō seem like a nightmare.

No longer human is a large work, the sides of which just cross the mark of 600. If you are approaching this manga and assuming that it is similar to Ito’s earlier titles, please note that this is not the case – this is a more psychological, action-oriented work. Ito’s masterful work of art and fascinating history allow it No longer human be a great experience of emotional horror.

It’s ironic that a year ago with Anime Horrors, I started reviewing another Junji Ito adaptation, that of Mary Shelley Frankenstein, I am very excited to see where this column will lead to in the new year. I hope you’re looking at Junji Itos No longer human and I look forward to catching up again next month.

Many thanks to Viz Media for providing a review of No Longer Human. Here you will find several links to buy No Longer Human and a free preview of the story.

advertisement