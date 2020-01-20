advertisement

We learned last year that WarnerMedia was a Gremlins Animation series for the streaming service HBO MAX, a prequel entitled “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, ‘

But when can we expect it? Speaking to Collider, co-executive producer Brendan Hay announced this week that she is currently on her way to the premiere sometime in 2021,

“Making a horror and horror comedy aimed at slightly older kids is a whole different beast (from Netflix’s” Harvey Girls Forever! “), But it was still a lot of fun and yes, it will come out sometime in 2021 . ” Hay told the site. Check out some early artwork below.

The half-hour series has received an order for 10 episodes.

The series takes place in Shanghai in the 1920s and tells how the 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai named Gizmo.

“Together with a young street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo embark on a dangerous journey through the Chinese landscape and meet colorful monsters and ghosts of Chinese folklore. In search of Gizmo’s return to his family and the discovery of a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. “

Tze Chun will write the series and act as a co-executive producer. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will produce together with Sam Register as executive producer. Brendan Hay will also act as a co-executive producer with Dan Krall as a supervising producer.

Amblin Television produces animation in collaboration with Warner Bros.

