Well, that should be royal fun. HBO Max has commissioned The Prince, an animated comedy series by Gary Janetti (Family Guy), for a series whose Instagram account British Royals amuses with the eyes of a young Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Janetti will speak the title boy while the rest of the cast includes George Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row) as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad (Billions) as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch (A series of unfortunate events) as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander (American Dad!) As Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as George’s Butler, Frances De La Tour (Outlander) as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as Prince William.

“I am thrilled to work at HBO Max and bring them another series about a family who is mercilessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement.

Following the royal motto for the prince “Before George Britannia rules, he will lay down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic account of the future childhood of the King of England from the prince’s point of view.” Since his successor will not take place shortly, George will find his way as a young prince in modern times in every episode – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace via the Corgis Sea of ​​his family to elementary school with citizens.

“The prince also shows remarkable characters in George’s life, such as his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth sister, Charlotte, his modern aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandfather Philip and – who can forget that -” his Gan Gan Elizabeth “.

Are you looking forward to Janetti’s princely parodies brought to life?

