Animated film 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge', which comes from WB Animation this year
In addition to the upcoming live action film produced by James Wan in 2021, we learned today through THR that a Mortal Kombat The animated film is on the way at the beginning of this year!

Warner Bros. animation Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s RevengeAccording to the location reports, it will arrive sometime in the “first half of 2020”.

The voice output includes:

  • Joel McHale as Johnny Cage
  • Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade
  • Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang
  • Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi
  • Steve Blum as sub-zero
  • Artt Butler as Shang Tsung
  • In De Paul as Quan Chi
  • Robin Atkin Downes as a canoe
  • David B. Mitchell as Raiden
  • Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro
  • Gray griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi
  • Fred Tatasciore as a demon torturer

Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Attack on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) is the director of the film, written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon will serve as a creative advisor.

