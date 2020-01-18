Animated film 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge', which comes from WB Animation this year

advertisement
In addition to the upcoming live action film produced by James Wan in 2021, we learned today through THR that a Mortal Kombat The animated film is on the way at the beginning of this year!
Warner Bros. animation Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s RevengeAccording to the location reports, it will arrive sometime in the “first half of 2020”.
The voice output includes:
- Joel McHale as Johnny Cage
- Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade
- Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang
- Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi
- Steve Blum as sub-zero
- Artt Butler as Shang Tsung
- In De Paul as Quan Chi
- Robin Atkin Downes as a canoe
- David B. Mitchell as Raiden
- Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro
- Gray griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi
- Fred Tatasciore as a demon torturer
Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Attack on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) is the director of the film, written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).
Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon will serve as a creative advisor.
