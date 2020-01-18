Animated film 'Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge', which comes from WB Animation this year

advertisement

In addition to the upcoming live action film produced by James Wan in 2021, we learned today through THR that a Mortal Kombat The animated film is on the way at the beginning of this year!

Warner Bros. animation Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s RevengeAccording to the location reports, it will arrive sometime in the “first half of 2020”.

The voice output includes:

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

as Johnny Cage Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

as Sonya Blade Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

as Lui Kang Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi

as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi Steve Blum as sub-zero

as sub-zero Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

as Shang Tsung In De Paul as Quan Chi

as Quan Chi Robin Atkin Downes as a canoe

as a canoe David B. Mitchell as Raiden

as Raiden Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

as Jax Briggs Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

as Goro Gray griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi

as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi Fred Tatasciore as a demon torturer

Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Attack on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) is the director of the film, written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon will serve as a creative advisor.

