Hundreds of people from various Dalit communities have held a demonstration in their Rasulpur village in the district to protest the desecration and abolition of a Sant Ravidas statute installed two days ago, police said on Tuesday.

The statue was removed on Monday, the day after it was erected on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, an official from the Khatoli police station, under whose jurisdiction the village falls.

The removal of the seer statue caused a tense situation in the area where the police had to intervene and increase security in the village, he said.

It is believed that the statue was removed by some people from the upper town, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of members of the Dalit community met with the district judge to file a complaint against the removal of the statue and to call for “strict measures” against the perpetrators.

