They were addicted to video games.



The Dubai Police General Human Rights Department has received many reports from children who threaten their parents to call the police if they do not give them more freedom to do activities that they enjoy doing.

According to Fatima Al Kindy, head of the Social Assistance Section of the General Police Department of Human Rights in Dubai, a case has been reported of a child who broke some of the house decorations because his parents prevented him from playing video games, Al Bayan reports ,

The child had called the police and said that he was suffering from mental pressure because of his parents.

When contacting the parents, it turned out that the child was dependent on video games, which affected his studies and sleep patterns.

In other similar cases, children attacked their parents, she added.

More than seven cases were received from children between the ages of 12 and 16. They asked the police to complain about their parents’ “unfair behavior” towards them. The investigation showed that the children simply wanted more freedom for other activities.

