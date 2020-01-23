advertisement

Anglo American PLC announced Thursday that copper equivalent production rose 4% in the fourth quarter, which also includes the benefits of the continued increase in iron ore production in Minas-Rio, Brazil.

The company said the group’s copper equivalent output declined 1% in the reporting period excluding Minas-Rio’s effects.

Minas-Rio produced 6.2 million tons of iron ore during the reporting period, and Kumba iron ore production rose 16% to 11.8 million tons in the quarter.

Copper production decreased 13% to 158,800 tons in the reporting period, compared to 183,500 tons in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to 2020, the company announced that copper production remained unchanged at 620,000 tons and 670,000 tons for the full year.

Metallurgical coal production rose 11% to 6.3 million tons, the company said.

Diamond production at De Beers, the Anglo-American subsidiary that mainly produces diamonds, fell 15% to 7.8 million carats in the quarter. This is due to lower production volumes in South Africa and Botswana.

The company maintains its production forecast of 32 million carats and 34 million carats for 2020, but warned that this would be subject to trading conditions.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO), another majority-owned subsidiary, reported that the platinum group’s total metal production – including platinum and palladium – was 1.2 million ounces, an increase of 8.6% over the same period last year.

