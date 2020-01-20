Anglo American Approves $ 526.5 Million Offer to Sirius Minerals

advertisement

Anglo American PLC announced on Monday that it had agreed to purchase Sirius Minerals PLC for 5.5 pence in cash per share.

The takeover by the wholly-owned subsidiary Anglo American Projects UK Ltd. Values ​​Sirius’ total issued and issued share capital at £ 404.9 million ($ 526.5 million).

Shareholders received 5.4 pence compared to the previous day’s closing price.

The company said Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire polyhalite project has the potential to become a premium, low-cost, and long-lasting asset.

