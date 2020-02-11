After a wait of five years, Lamb Of God return with the thinnest, meanest material they have ever named. Frontman Randy Blythe changed that time. For the first time, he opens the book on the latest chapter of his charges.

To celebrate LoG’s return to the cover of Kerrang !, we teamed up with the band to make a special offer for super fans: We are publishing an extremely limited collector’s edition package with this week’s magazine and a stunning A2 Four color lithograph -Print made on 200 g / m² of uncoated material. Only 300 of these prints exist worldwide.

Kerrang.Newsstand.de is the only place where you can order this exclusive package – with worldwide delivery! – So don’t take a break if you want to get one.

** Please note: Your printout will be sent rolled to your magazine in a cardboard tube. Depending on how lazy your postman feels, you may get it at slightly different times.

Elsewhere in the edition, Kerrang! Meet Rou Reynolds to discuss some very exciting Enter Shikari news as The Interrupters brilliant Aimee Interrupter hits cross-career K! Interview, we look back at the year Emo broke and Ivar Nikolaisen reveals how Kvelertak’s new album may have saved him.

In the reviews, The Amity Affliction continue to put the riffs on their seventh record and Four Year Strong greet the pain with album number five. On the live front, the water parks express their great ambitions in the capital. Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth bring fierce anger to Wembley, and New Jersey troubadour Brian Fallon is shut down in the capital.

There is also a Green Day poster special with double-sided photos by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool.

You can find all of this and more in the new edition of Kerrang !, available worldwide at Kerrang.Newsstand.co.uk. But for British residents, it will be available in stores from all good newsagents on Wednesday, February 12th.

Posted on February 11, 2020, 8:30 a.m.

Continue reading