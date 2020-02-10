A Christchurch mother flown to Air New Zealand after her pet cat was pulled off a flight and left in a cage at Sydney Airport for four days.

Sara Hewitson believes her eight-year-old cat named Baby has suffered excessive stress and hair loss due to the ordeal.

Hewitson arrived at Christchurch airport on Friday morning to pick up her pet after an animal transportation company said that her cat had been checked in. Hewitson had recently returned to live in Christchurch and had set up a new home and was ready to take her pet over the Tasman.

However, she was told that Baby never made the flight and that she was not the only pet left behind.

“I had just arrived at the airport when I received a call from a very desperate animal transport company saying that they had just found out that they hadn’t put the animals on the flight. There were three animals that I know they have Animal carriers were left behind saying they overbooked the flight in the hold and decided to take the extra baggage with them instead of the animals, “Hewitson told Stuff.

“You pretty much decided to put clothes on animal welfare, and these poor animals are caged at the airport.”

She was told that since pets are only flown on Tuesdays and Fridays, babies would have to wait four days in an animal husbandry in Sydney before being transported over the Tasman.

Sara Hewitson

The cat with a family friend.

“This is a lot of stress for an animal. What annoys me is that they have not considered the animal’s welfare.

“The whole process of transporting an animal is difficult. It is difficult to get the animal through. We pay thousands of dollars to send our pet on a flight. We know that we are exposing this cat to a very stressful situation.”

Hewitson said it does not blame the animal transport company Jetpets, which is “stunned” by the news.

“We sent the furniture over, the car over; everything went smoothly. The only thing I had to do was send the living animal out. We still don’t know how it works.”

According to Hewitson, a photo of a baby in Sydney seems to show that the cat has lost fur “due to the stress”.

The cat is now being transported by Emirates and is due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

An Air New Zealand spokesman said: “Unfortunately, this was an oversight by our groundhandling agent in Sydney because the cat was booked as a freight.

Sara Hewitson

Baby is over eight years old.

“We understand that the cat’s owner has now decided to fly their cat with another carrier, and we will reverse our processing fee.

“We contacted the owner of the cat in this regard and also contacted the pet handling agent,” the spokesman confirmed.

Jetpets was asked to comment.

For Hewitson, she is concerned about the short and long term effects of the ordeal.

“We’re going to have a very stressed cat hiding under the bed. It’s pretty heartbreaking.”