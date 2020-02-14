With tickets going on sale yesterday (February 13th) for the big US reunion tour of Rage Against The Machine, the band has just added a number of additional shows due to overwhelming demand.

Rap metal legends will continue to perform shows in California, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ontario, DC and New York with Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello and Tim Commerford later this year

Unsurprisingly, Zand Brad Wilk’s first live shows in nine years turned out to be extremely popular.

The band is also very careful with Ticket Scalper. Before selling her tour, Rage announced that she was doing everything possible to “protect 90 percent of RATM tickets from scalpers”. The remaining 10 percent would be sold at a higher price – “but low enough to undercut the scalpers”. In particular, the additional money from these tickets will be donated to charities and activist organizations in every city.

Read this next: Can Anger Against Machine Reunification Affect US Policy In 2020?

Catch anger against the machine on the following dates this year:

March

26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April

10 Indio, CA @ Coachella

17 Indio, CA @ Coachella

21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

23 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

can

1 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE

3 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

5 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank saddle

7 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

9 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19 Chicago, IL @ United Center

20 Chicago, IL @ United Center

23 Call Boston, MA @ Boston

June

19 Dover, DE @ Firefly

July

10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18 Festival d’Eté de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

23 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

24 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August

2 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

4 Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

5 Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

30 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September

1 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

4 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

6 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

8 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Get your Reading & Leeds tickets here.