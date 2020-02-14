With tickets going on sale yesterday (February 13th) for the big US reunion tour of Rage Against The Machine, the band has just added a number of additional shows due to overwhelming demand.
Rap metal legends will continue to perform shows in California, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ontario, DC and New York with Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello and Tim Commerford later this year
Unsurprisingly, Zand Brad Wilk’s first live shows in nine years turned out to be extremely popular.
The band is also very careful with Ticket Scalper. Before selling her tour, Rage announced that she was doing everything possible to “protect 90 percent of RATM tickets from scalpers”. The remaining 10 percent would be sold at a higher price – “but low enough to undercut the scalpers”. In particular, the additional money from these tickets will be donated to charities and activist organizations in every city.
Catch anger against the machine on the following dates this year:
March
26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April
10 Indio, CA @ Coachella
17 Indio, CA @ Coachella
21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
23 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
can
1 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE
3 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
5 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank saddle
7 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
9 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
12 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19 Chicago, IL @ United Center
20 Chicago, IL @ United Center
23 Call Boston, MA @ Boston
June
19 Dover, DE @ Firefly
July
10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
15 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
18 Festival d’Eté de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center
23 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
24 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August
2 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
4 Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
5 Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
13 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival
30 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September
1 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
4 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
6 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
8 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
