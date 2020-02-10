ANAHEIM, California (AP) – The Los Angeles Angels’ planned dealings with the Los Angeles Dodgers have officially ceased.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed on Monday that he would not make a well-known trade despite not specifying the deal or the players involved.

Several media reported that the Angels had almost taken over Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-handed Ross Stripling last week.

The deal was apparently a side effect of the Dodgers’ lengthy attempts to lure outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox into a blockbuster trade. Eppler has not indicated why the angel deal with the Dodgers will not take place.

“There are a lot of components in deals that have to be fulfilled before you get to a point where you call and inform players,” said Eppler players and players with other organizations, we will not go into them any further. “

Boston eventually revised the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations, the Associated Press said on Sunday evening. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as the deal was subject to Major League Baseball approval.

After separating from longtime right winger Kole Calhoun in the winter, the Angels Pederson could have been in this position with Brian Goodwin this season while waiting for top youngsters Jo Adell to find his way to the majors. Pederson had 36 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Dodgers last season.

Stripling could have been a valuable addition to the Halos starting rotation. He has a 3.51 year ERA in a four year career that he has spent with the Dodgers between the Bullpen and the rotation.

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen from Boston contributed to this.

