It wasn’t long ago that Kerrang! caught up with Tom DeLonge to learn about the new Angels & Airwaves album, and the frontman has now gone to social media to keep fans updated on the progress.

“This next record will probably be the best of my life,” said the singer and guitarist late last year. “I have a lot to say and I’ve been away for a while. I feel more productive than ever before. Angels & Airwaves are not assigned to any particular sound, and our fans are absolutely feverish about what we do and the message of the Band. They really support who we are, so it’s a great place to be. “

Tom also revealed a bit more about the film Angels & Airwaves, which went into production last July and was supposed to accompany this new record.

“(My company) To The Stars has many big projects, one of which is the film that accompanies this album,” he said. “All of this will come together when we tour the record (in 2020). You will start to see how all parts of all the media that I have made come out of the show and it will be a multimedia experience. It has always been the band’s dream, but we haven’t had a chance yet. “

Now Tom keeps the hype going by announcing on Instagram: “Everything is going very well in the studio …”

Chat with Kerrang! Earlier this year, Tom explained how much he had to do with AVA and his company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science.

“I often wonder what it means to be happy – I ask: ‘Watch what you want – are you really happy that you have all these projects? ‘I don’t want to do so much work and I don’t try to ask for it, but it’s kind of what is needed to accomplish some of the things I do, ”he said. “I mean, where I’m going to end up, I make a big film and an album every year, and then I would work the next year – something like that.”

“I’m supposed to write so many books and so many classified government contracts (laughs). I’m the CEO of my company, so I’m involved in these things, but somehow I’m involved in a really cool way where I’m going, ‘what is Come on?’ And I get these conversations and meetings with our Defense Department partners or wherever they are, and we’re dealing with these issues and what’s close to my heart, so I’m in the game – the biggest game in the world! can do that but i can still be myself and the company will fund their own films and all that so i can run a whole huge work of art and that is something that no rock and roll band on the Earth ever could. I mean, Pink Floyd did The Wall what is best ever, but it was kind of an avant-garde and it was one of a kind – they never did it again. I try to say, “How do we do it that teams of artists work on each of these projects, and we keep doing it differently? ”

