Angelina Jolie's new show teaches children to discover fake news

Lesson for life. Angelina JolieThe focus of the new project is on how children can recognize fake news on TV.

The malicious actress, 44, has partnered with BBC to produce a new series, BBC My World, that aims to educate children about international issues and decrypt the news, Variety reported on Thursday, January 23.

“As a parent, I am happy to support a program that is designed to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and make contacts,” said Jolie in a statement Thursday. “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to improve the issues that matter to them, while accessing the network of thousands of BBC World Service journalists and multilingual services around the world to be able to fall back on. “

The new program will involve children ages 13 and up and help them navigate adult news content and redefine stories and themes for their age group and understanding.

“There is a gap in the provision for young people who want to understand how the news is made and what the values ​​are.” Jamie Angus, Director of the BBC World Service Group, said in a statement on Thursday. “You need the tools to distinguish the real from the wrong, and the skills to critically think about information wherever you encounter it.”

Angus added: “Developing these skills is the goal of my world. They are vital for today’s young people, not only for personal development but also for the future health of global democracy. The BBC World Service is unique positioned to provide a truly global perspective on the biggest stories and topics of the day. “

The upcoming series will be a weekly half-hour program that airs on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on BBC World News. It is shared across the BBC’s 42 different language services and is also available on YouTube.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star’s recent project helps find out how much their children affect their lives. Jolie, who has produced many of her film projects in the past ten years, has always put her children first.

After the Los Angeles-born and former husband Brad Pitt Jolie opened for Harper’s Bazaar in September 2016 to learn new things with the help of her brood.

“My children know my real self and have helped me to find and accept it,” said the actress from By the Sea in her December / January cover story published in November 2019. “You went through a lot. I learn from their strength. “

She added, “As parents, we encourage our children to embrace everything they are and what they know in their hearts so that it is right, and they look back on us and want the same for us.”

Jolie shares Maddox [18], Pax [16], Zahara [15], Shiloh [13] and the twins Vivienne and Knox [11] with Pitt [56].

