Angelina Jolie Scary Skinny Amid Brad Pitt's custody battle

Angelina Jolie is extremely stressed as she prepares for further custody talks Brad Pitt – and the situation affects your appetite again.

“She is currently barely 100 pounds and no one in her area can remember the last time she ate a full meal,” an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“Eating is the last thing she thinks of, and she only eats fruit, the occasional bite of protein, and gallons of coffee to maintain her energy level,” the insider continued. “What makes it so bad is that she thinks it’s healthy.”

Jolie is particularly upset that parenting with Pitt means that she can’t fly around the world as easily as before.

According to the source, Jolie, 44, “made no secret of how she wanted to live abroad,” but Pitt, 56, “put his foot down and there is nothing she can do about it.”

As Radar had previously reported, Jolie recently complained in an interview that she could not fully realize her vision of nomadic family life.

“I would like to live abroad and will do it as soon as my children are 18 years old,” said Jolie. “At the moment I have to settle where her father wants to live.”

As a result of the tense situation, the insider noted that “this has resulted in the lifestyle of hurrying from Europe to LA every other week, bringing the kids around when they are not working, and stretching themselves to the limit.”

After their bitter breakup at the end of 2016, Jolie and Pitt had a bitter custody battle over their children – Pax15 Zahara14 Shiloh, 13 and 11 year old twins Knox and Vivienne, Jolie’s oldest, MaddoxThe 18-year-old could choose to live with his mother before recently going to college in South Korea.

