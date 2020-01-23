Angelina Jolie and BBC launch new show to help children identify fake news

advertisement

Angelina Jolie and the BBC work together to create a show that helps young children find fake news.

According to Variety, the actor will produce BBC My World, a show that delves into the stories behind the news, and above all, gives children over the age of 13 information that will encourage them to make a decision on international issues. Young viewers receive tools to stop the spread of fake news, to navigate incorrect information on social media and to distinguish quality. The show is helped by the BBC World Service reporting and is a co-production with Jolie and Microsoft Education.

Angelina Jolie said in a prepared statement: “As a parent, I am happy to be able to support a program designed to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and to share them with each other. connect others. I hope it helps children find the information and tools they need to make a difference to the issues that matter to them, thanks to the BBC World Service network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services across the globe world. “

The program will be broadcasted on BBC World News every Sunday at 11.30 am and the content will be shared with BBC’s 42 different language services, Variety reported. BBC My World will also be available on a YouTube channel and the BBC iPlayer in the UK.

